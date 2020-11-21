KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 has acquired rapid COVID-19 testing equipment through the Kankakee County Health Department and began providing drive-up testing Friday for students and staff with results available in 15 minutes.
Rosie Williams, the district’s director of health clinics, said the testing is available for district students and staff only, but the hope is to be able to expand it to community members later on.
She said the Kankakee County Health Department was provided with BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 testing equipment through federal and state programs and partnered with the school district to help distribute the tests.
“Of course, the rationale and the reasoning that we do the BinaxNOW testing is so that it can quickly identify a person who is COVID positive, and that way it will allow for more efficient isolation, quarantine and contact-tracing measures, which ultimately will slow the spread, and that’s the goal — to slow the spread,” Williams said.
The district has two health clinics, one at Kankakee Junior High School and another at Kankakee High School. Right now, the testing is being done only at the junior high clinic because the high school clinic is undergoing construction.
Williams said the district’s entire medical team is working together to provide the testing services, including herself, medical director and local pediatrician Dr. You Kim, two advanced practice nurses, a charge nurse, a medical assistant and a medical biller coder.
Testing appointments can be scheduled by calling the school health clinic at 815-802-5730. Participants report to the junior high school’s east parking lot and are administered the nasal swab test by health clinic staff, who will return the results to the parking area in about 15 minutes.
Williams explained these are fast-acting antigen tests that detect the presence of the viral protein in COVID-19.
The tests are covered by medical insurance and cost a minimal service fee for those without insurance.
The clinic is required to provide all reports of both positive and negative results to the Illinois Department of Public Health within 24 hours of the tests being administered, and it must report each positive result to the Kankakee County Health Department within an hour.
Williams said the district still is working with the Kankakee County Health Department on contact-tracing efforts. She said the district initiates the process of contacting students and staff and reaching out to the health department with information about close contacts.
Williams, a registered nurse, is a former case manager for AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital. She took the position as the school district’s health clinic director last October.
“I did not anticipate COVID; however, I’ve worked in nursing leadership and management for years,” she said. “It kind of comes with the territory. You jump in and adapt because that’s what health care is all about — adapting and meeting the needs of the community and, in this case, meeting the needs of our students and educators.”
