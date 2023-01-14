Kankakee school bus (copy) (copy)

The Kankakee School District took a major step this week to returning the operations of its busing system under its leadership for the 2023-24 school year.

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 has taken another step forward in establishing its own transportation department and bringing busing in-house for the 2023-24 school year.

On Monday, the Kankakee School Board voted to lease the building the district’s current bus company uses as a bus barn at 751 Eastgate Industrial Parkway.

The board also approved a bid from Midwest Transit Equipment to purchase and lease school buses as well as a bid for radio equipment and service from A Beep LLC.

