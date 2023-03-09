Kankakee school buses

Kankakee High School students navigate to their buses in August 2022. Kankakee School District 111 is hiring bus drivers and monitors for next year.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 is driving ahead on its journey to bring busing in-house next school year, as it has begun hiring bus drivers and bus monitors.

The district is in the process of creating its own transportation department, rather than continuing to contract with bus company Illinois Central, in an effort to solve ongoing transportation issues.

As early as the first day of the 2022-23 school year, parents reported issues with buses getting their children to school on time and knowing the whereabouts of their children on the school bus.

