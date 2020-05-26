One of the first hurdles school districts faced when mandatory school closures began in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 was figuring out how students who rely upon free and reduced lunch programs would get food without physically being at school.
Kankakee County school districts rose to the challenge, with administrators at districts like Bradley and Momence hopping on buses to personally deliver bagged lunches in the early days of the shutdown.
School districts in Illinois were not required to provide meals for students during COVID-19 closures, but the Illinois State Board of Education and other state and federal agencies recommended it. The state was granted a federal waiver allowing them to provide food to students outside of a group setting during these closures.
As summer approaches, many districts are preparing to end meal services until classes — remote or otherwise — resume in the fall.
Kankakee School District 111 is among the districts that will keep its meal service going through the summer.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district typically offers free meals to students throughout the summer for four days per week, since buildings would be closed Fridays.
In light of the pandemic, the district’s meal service will be offered five days per week through the summer.
Students in Kankakee are able to pick up grab-and-go meals from Kankakee High School, Kankakee Junior High, Kennedy Middle School and Lincoln Cultural Center.
Walters said the district distributed 1,200 meals per day on average. On one day when multiple meals were given out before a long weekend, the district distributed 10,000 meals.
School districts such as Kankakee where more than 40 percent of students qualify for free and reduced price lunch can participate in a federal program which funds two free meals for all students.
In District 111, more than 80 percent of students qualify.
At Bradley Elementary District 61, meal service ended May 18.
Bradley Central Principal Mark Kohl said the district distributed 350 meals each Monday during school closures. Families could pick up meals for the entire week at Bradley Central.
Kohl said parents were very appreciative of the service, but unfortunately, continuing meal service through the summer is not in the district’s budget.
When schools were first required to close, an administrative team drove around the community to personally deliver meals to about 75 families. Some students were excitedly waiting in their windows for principals to arrive.
“After starting our second week of doing the daily deliveries door to door, we realized that the COVID virus was getting more and more serious, and we wanted to protect ourselves along with our families, so we brainstormed on ways we could do it differently,” Kohl said.
Students still appeared excited to pick up their meals from school, he noted. Some who rode in the car for pickup waved from the backseat while food was being handed to their parents.
Deliveries continued for a handful of families that couldn’t make it to school, but overall, the weekly pickup was the most convenient and safe option, Kohl said.
Momence School District will also be ending its meal program for the summer. About 72 percent of students in the district qualify for free and reduced lunch.
Superintendent Shannon Anderson said the district provided students with 21,000 meals over the past nine weeks. The district will take time to review its meal program and clean facilities in case they are needed again for fall, he added.
Herscher School District has one of the smallest populations of students on free and reduced lunch in the region, about 20 percent. The district will distribute its last round of meals Friday.
Superintendent Rich Decman said the district distributed between 125 and 175 meals per week. Families could pick up a week’s worth of meals at Bonfield Grade School, Limestone Middle School and Herscher High School.
The food service was slightly adjusted as school closures continued, with more menu variety being provided as time went on.
“I know early on they were serving like turkey sandwiches three days in a row,” he said. “I think the feeling early on was that this was going to be short term.”
