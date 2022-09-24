KANKAKEE — The work to build a fieldhouse and community center at Kankakee High School officially has begun.
Shovels struck earth Thursday afternoon in a ritual groundbreaking ceremony held behind the school where the nearly $26.4 million building will go.
The facility is set to include a 200-meter track, four basketball/volleyball courts, offices, trainer rooms, locker rooms and updates to existing back gym space.
In attendance at the groundbreaking were Kankakee School District 111 officials, school board members, coaches, student athletes, city police and fire officials, Mayor Chris Curtis, city council members and others.
Crewmembers from the company completing the project, Vissering Construction, also were on hand.
After taking turns getting their photos taken ceremoniously tossing piles of dirt, many of the attendees made their way inside for a Youth Empowerment Program banquet.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said the project is expected to take about 18 months and should be completed by winter 2023.
Walters said while the athletic possibilities are exciting, she is most excited about using the space for the Youth Empowerment Program.
She said the facility also can be used to start intramural sports, which would give more opportunities to students who are interested in sports but are not necessarily ready or able to be on a competitive team.
JROTC cadets also will have space for things such as archery practice, she noted.
Other extracurricular clubs can utilize the new facility as well, she said. For example, the Robotics team can have a large space to race their robots.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for our community to have someplace safe for our students to participate in all kinds of activities and for them to be mentored and tutored at the same time,” Walters said. “The mentoring is a large piece of it, I feel — to have healthy adults helping to support the development of the child.”
Jess Gathing, a Kankakee School Board member who has championed the project, said the facility will put KHS in line with what other schools have, from Homewood-Flossmoor up north to Edwardsville High School in the south.
“You have to leave Kankakee in order to appreciate what we are getting ready to do,” he said.
He noted while the $26 million price tag is a big investment, these kinds of projects can cost upwards of $35 million.
“It’s going to be here from now on,” Gathering said. “And I think it’s something that the community will enjoy it when it is built.”
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
