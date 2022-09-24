KANKAKEE — The work to build a fieldhouse and community center at Kankakee High School officially has begun.

Shovels struck earth Thursday afternoon in a ritual groundbreaking ceremony held behind the school where the nearly $26.4 million building will go.

The facility is set to include a 200-meter track, four basketball/volleyball courts, offices, trainer rooms, locker rooms and updates to existing back gym space.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

