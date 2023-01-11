Daniel Savage

Daniel Savage

 Daily Journal/Stephanie Markham

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 filled one of its vacant cabinet positions Monday with the Kankakee School Board’s approval of a new assistant superintendent of business services.

Daniel Savage, who started July 1 as the district’s transportation director, will become assistant superintendent of business services, effective immediately.

The board unanimously approved Savage’s appointment to the position as part of its consent agenda during Monday’s meeting at Kankakee Junior High School.

