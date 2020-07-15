KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 is allowing students to resume sports and extracurricular activities like drama, robotics team and orchestra in effort to support students’ physical and mental health, Superintendent Genevra Walters said.
“There is no way to win in this situation,” she said. “I think that because we’re in a lose-lose, the goal is to mitigate risk, and we have to look for risks on both sides.”
She said mitigating health risks with COVID-19 should be balanced with mitigating other health risks.
The physical health risks of inactivity and the mental health risks of prolonged social isolation are equally critical, she added.
“I argue that we have to get our kids back to as close to normal as possible without creating additional risks in terms of the virus,” she said. “I think we have to figure out how to strike that balance.”
Students resuming sports are doing temperature and symptoms checks before playing; equipment is also being wiped down, and students are washing their hands. However, the district is not requiring students to wear face masks during outdoor practices.
Walters said she does not believe masks should be required for indoor sports practices either, but the district is looking for more direction from the Illinois High School Association on that requirement.
“We’re waiting for their final ruling,” she said.
If outdoor games like football are allowed, the district would reduce spectators to below 50 percent capacity, depending on the space, and require masks and social distancing.
Students will be required to wear masks for instruction and whenever they are in school buildings, but they will be allowed to take breaks from the masks if they are socially distanced 6 feet apart from others, Walters said.
Similarly, masks will be required during extracurricular meetings and practices, but students will be allowed to remove the masks when social distancing.
For example, students in drama will have to wear masks to their meetings, but they can remove the masks if they are standing 6 feet apart from one another on stage, Walters said.
She said most extracurricular activities have fewer than 50 members, so groups like the robotics club, orchestra and art should be fine to resume with social distancing.
The district is still trying to work out how band and choir would be able to meet, as they typically have more than 50 members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!