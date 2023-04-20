Meadowview building

The Kankakee School Board voted 4-3 Monday to approve a six-month lease for a Meadowview Center building that will be used to house the district’s transition program for special-needs adult students. The district will also pay for any improvements needed to the 12,368-square-foot building at 43 Meadowview Center, Kankakee.

KANKAKEE — A new occupant has been found for the Shoppes at Meadowview complex in Kankakee.

The new lease, however, is some 10-times higher than the property the district currently leases for this program.

