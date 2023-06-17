Swearing in (copy)

Kankakee School Board members are sworn in during a special meeting in May at Kankakee High School. The board continues to discuss the search for superintendent.

KANKAKEE — More specific dates in the timeline of finding the next superintendent of Kankakee School District 111 were solidified this week.

David Negron, chief financial officer of School Exec Connect, called into the Kankakee school board meeting via Zoom on Monday and helped board members iron out some important dates moving ahead.

School Exec Connect, based in Oak Park, is the search firm the board voted to hire last month. The company’s consulting services cost $18,500, plus administrative costs of up to $2,750 and advertising costs which depend on where the superintendent job is advertised.

