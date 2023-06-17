KANKAKEE — More specific dates in the timeline of finding the next superintendent of Kankakee School District 111 were solidified this week.
David Negron, chief financial officer of School Exec Connect, called into the Kankakee school board meeting via Zoom on Monday and helped board members iron out some important dates moving ahead.
School Exec Connect, based in Oak Park, is the search firm the board voted to hire last month. The company’s consulting services cost $18,500, plus administrative costs of up to $2,750 and advertising costs which depend on where the superintendent job is advertised.
Also on Monday, the board gave the firm direction on where it would like to post the job; the advertising fees will total $1,100.
The firm will post the job across the agreed upon sites by the end of next week, Negron said.
IMPORTANT DATES
On Aug. 7, the firm will host a focus group with members of the board to begin creating a “leadership profile” of the ideal superintendent candidate. This would take place during a special board meeting slated for 6 p.m.
“We want to get this done as soon as possible, and Aug. 7 looks like a good date to ensure we get the ball rolling,” Negron said.
Next would be focus groups for constituents of the district who agree to take part in the process, including teachers, administrators, staff, students and community members.
Possible dates for the district focus groups are Aug. 18 or Sept. 1.
They will take place on either day, depending on scheduling for the teacher institute day on Aug. 18.
“Again, our goal is to try to conduct these as soon as possible so we can make the superintendent [selection] date by December or January at the absolute latest,” Negron said.
The firm will go through the process of accepting applications and screening candidates from June through October, when it will start to conduct its preliminary interviews with candidates.
The firm will then look to bring a pool of four to six candidates to the board.
“You’re going to get ahead of a lot of other districts that are also going to be conducting superintendent searches,” Negron said. “This is where you want to be. We don’t want to start a search in February or March.”
The board will begin interviewing candidates on Nov. 13 during its regular board meeting. Depending on the number of candidates, the initial board interviews could be split between two days.
A second round of board interviews for two-to-three finalist candidates would take place on Dec. 11. The selection would be expected in December or January.
The new superintendent would begin July 1, 2024, following the retirement of Superintendent Genevra Walters at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
ADVERTISING COSTS
In addition to agreeing to future dates in the search process, board members also decided on which sites they want the superintendent job to be advertised.
“Our search firm doesn’t make a dime out of any of these advertisements,” Negron noted.
Free advertising options the board agreed to use include sites for the Illinois Association of School Administrators, Illinois Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, and the search firm’s own website.
Negron said he also recommends posting to the American Association of School Administrators website, which costs about $600.
The board agreed to post the job to the AASA site as well as the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents and the National Alliance of Black School Educators, both for a $250 fee each.
“This is not much money in terms of the process, in my opinion,” said Board President Chris Bohlen. “It gets the word out. We want to let them know of this opening.”
The advertising fees cover posting the job to the sites for a period of about 30 days, Negron said.
The board turned down only one of the presented options: EdWeek’s site for a $395 fee.
“I’ll go along with AASA, and the other two, I’m fine with those also,” said board member Jess Gathing. “We’re not talking about a lot of money. I don’t think we should hold off [deciding where to advertise], and I’m OK with that.”
In total, the district will be paying $1,100 for advertising.
“I agree we need to get it out as soon as possible,” said board member Deb Johnston. “And if we’re going to do more than one, I’m fine with that too.”
