Genevra Walters

Superintendent Genevra Walters

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Perhaps the most critical decision the Kankakee School Board will make in the near future is about to begin as the district begins to lay some groundwork for hiring its new leader.

The Kankakee School Board has started discussing next steps for hiring a new superintendent to take the reins after Genevra Walters’ retirement in two years.

The topic came up at Monday’s regular board meeting at Kankakee High School and was briefly discussed again at Thursday’s Finance Committee meeting at Lincoln Cultural Center.

