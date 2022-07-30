KANKAKEE — Perhaps the most critical decision the Kankakee School Board will make in the near future is about to begin as the district begins to lay some groundwork for hiring its new leader.
The Kankakee School Board has started discussing next steps for hiring a new superintendent to take the reins after Genevra Walters’ retirement in two years.
The topic came up at Monday’s regular board meeting at Kankakee High School and was briefly discussed again at Thursday’s Finance Committee meeting at Lincoln Cultural Center.
Walters has announced her plans to retire after the 2023-24 school year. After working the next two years, she will have held the position for a decade.
Board President Barbara Wells said the board will need to set a special meeting to discuss what it wants in a superintendent and how it will proceed to seek candidates.
That meeting would be in closed session for discussion of a personnel matter and likely take place in September at the earliest, she said.
Wells said she plans to contact attorney Sally Scott, a partner with the legal firm used by the district, and ask her to provide guidance to the board for initiating the process.
Depending on what the board decides, the search could be nationwide or localized. Different options exist for search firms as well.
“Typically, you do hire a search firm,” she said. “The board does not do the search itself.”
For the last two superintendent hires, the board has used the services of the Illinois School Board Association, which is typically less expensive than using a private firm, Wells said.
“The process takes time,” she said. “Part of that process is involving the community — figuring out what the community is looking for in their next superintendent, talking to the staff and finding out what they are hoping to see in our next superintendent — trying to make clear the direction the district is moving in.”
Board member Chris Bohlen said the board should use its time wisely in looking for the next superintendent.
He noted that starting the process as soon as possible could mean finding the person sooner and giving him or her ample time for the transition.
“We have been very graciously given the gift of having time to hire the next superintendent, and I say that with all sincerity,” he said. “The benefit of having almost two years to do this means we have the time to do it with input from the community, input from staff, teachers, students, parents, and ourselves.”
Bohlen said the board should seek requests for proposals from search firms so that options will be on the table.
“I know we’ve used the [Illinois] School Board Association in the past. I also know that BBCHS and [Homewood-Flossmoor] used a different recruiter, and I’ve seen several other districts use outside recruiters,” Bohlen said. “The School Board Association may be fine… we just need to make sure we get the best possible so we can get the best possible result.”
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
