KANKAKEE — A social media post that cast the Kankakee School District in a negative light was the catalyst for a discussion by the Kankakee School Board — including a reminder that such social media use by an employee could result in disciplinary action.
During last week’s board meeting at Kankakee High School, Superintendent Genevra Walters said there was “extensive discussion” during a recent policy committee meeting about the district’s social media policy for employees, and the board requested the discussion be continued during its next regular meeting.
Board member Deb Johnston read a statement summarizing the board’s position.
She said that while the district understands and supports free speech under the First Amendment, the board also feels it is important to discuss “how an employee’s online behavior should respect the same professional and personal standards of honesty, respect and consideration used in work-related settings.”
“Recently, the board became aware of inaccurate information presented on social media that appeared to minimize the work that our many employees and administrators perform daily,” Johnston read. “The post also attempted to mobilize parents and community members in a negative way against the district. It is our hope as a board that our own employees would refrain from negative posts that attempt to degenerate the hard-working educators in Kankakee who routinely go above and beyond to make a positive difference in the lives of the students.”
Johnston went on to say that the board wanted to thank staff members who have used social media to support the school community and tell its success stories.
“As a board, we encourage every employee to be mindful of what he or she publishes online and to review the district’s social media use policy,” Johnston read. “We also want to remind everyone that a violation of district policies, guidelines and/or relevant laws could be regarded as a form of professional misconduct and could result in disciplinary action.”
After reading the board’s statement, Johnston added that the expectations apply to board members as well.
She noted that she is cautious when replying to information on social media; if a parent asks a question, she will contact them personally.
“It’s our job to make sure we uphold the same standards that we set for the teachers and administrators,” Johnston said.
Board Vice President Darrell Williams said the board requested the discussion because it seemed negative social media use by employees was happening “a bit too often.”
“Most of the information that was posted was inaccurate,” he said. “We can’t have employees putting out inaccurate information. I felt it was serious enough to act on, to the point where we need to get the policy to be enforced.”
Board member Chris Bohlen noted that he agreed with the statement read by Johnston.
“This is part of my belief that social media will be the destruction of society,” he said. “Maybe that’s a little overstated, but it does cause me great concern that — and I’m not an active participant — but I think throughout the school district, both employees, board members, administrators, we have to be restrained and responsible.”
Bohlen added that he dealt with similar issues of employees making offensive posts when he worked with the city of Kankakee, and he felt it was appropriate to have a discussion with those employees.
He said he believes the same applies in a school district.
“It’s hard to have confidence in any institution when social media finds ways to tear down everything that there is,” he said. “So based upon that, it is my hope that the employees and administration and members of the board will be restrained and give great consideration to the effect of what they say, both to the person they are posting it on, and the responses they are making, and the personal attacks that occur.”
Board member Tracy Verrett said she agrees with the statement as well, but her reason is because “our students are watching.”
“We have to be careful of what we are doing on social media,” she said. “That is their platform. That is what they look at every day, all day, and so as adults, we are telling our students not to bully on social media, not to do negative things on social media — but we’re doing it.”
