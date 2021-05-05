KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board swore in one new member Tuesday evening while three incumbents took oaths to serve their next terms.
Tracy Verrett, a first-time candidate in the April 6 election, replaces six-year board member Angela Shea, who did not run for re-election. Verrett is a 25-year mental health technician for Shapiro Developmental Center.
Verrett will also take over Shea’s role as board secretary.
Shea ran in the Democratic primary election for mayor of Kankakee, losing to former Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong.
“It wasn’t always easy, but I definitely enjoyed it,” Shea said about serving on the school board. “I will still be around in one way or another. I have my job of course, and I’ll just be out there supporting Kankakee like I always do.”
The board also voted Tuesday for Barbara Wells to maintain her role as president and for Darrell Williams to take on the role of vice president.
Williams and Mary Archie were both sworn in to serve their second terms on the board.
Jess Gathing Jr., who previously held the vice president role, was sworn in for his third term on the board.
The election featured five candidates running for four seats.
Gathing was the top vote getter with 2,775 votes; Verrett came in second with 2,698 votes; Archie earned 2,589 votes, and challenger Jamyce Cleggett came in last with 1,913 votes.
The race to claim four seats on the Kankakee School Board culminated with the three incumbents on the ballot retaining their spots.
