KSB (copy)

The Kankakee School Board meets in October 2022. The board is now working on a plan to select a new superintendent upon current the retirement of current superintendent, Genevra Walters.

 Daily Journal/Stephanie Markham

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board is looking to get the ball rolling in the search for the next Kankakee School District 111 superintendent.

The board discussed qualities of desired candidates — such as ties to the community and experience with Competency Based Education — during its meeting Monday at Proegler School.

After some back-and-forth about the timeline for selecting a search firm, board members agreed upon a date for a special meeting where they will create a request for proposals for firms to assist in the search process.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you