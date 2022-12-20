consultant

Gloria Davis, far right, a retired Decatur superintendent who now provides consulting services, speaks to the Kankakee School Board during a Dec. 12 meeting at Taft Elementary School about what to expect as the board embarks on a search for a replacement for Superintendent Genevra Walters, second from left, who will retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Davis provided the talk at no cost to the district.

KANKAKEE — The search for a new superintendent for Kankakee School District 111 is not quite underway, but the Kankakee School Board took a step forward last week when they heard tips from a consultant on how to start the process.

Gloria Davis, a retired 16-year Decatur superintendent who provides education consulting and works with M&M Consulting group, talked about running a successful superintendent search during the board’s meeting Dec. 12 at Taft Elementary School.

Board President Barbara Wells said Davis is a personal friend of hers and gave the presentation at no cost to the district.

