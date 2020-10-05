KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board passed a fiscal year 2021 budget for the school district Sept. 28 projecting $76.1 million in revenue and $81.9 million in expenses.
Rob Grossi, assistant superintendent of business services, said that despite the deficit of roughly $6 million, funds will even out to about a $1 million surplus when accounting for capital projects and bond issues, since those figures are not sustained year over year.
He expects the district will end the year with about a $21.2 million fund balance, including about $5 million in the educational fund and $4.5 million in the operations and maintenance fund.
The budget will be submitted to the Illinois State Board of Education following the school board’s approval at the Sept. 28 meeting.
Grossi also discussed the potential impact of the pandemic and the state’s financial difficulties on school funding.
Kankakee School District 111 receives about 54 percent of its money from the state. It is considered a Tier 1 district in the state’s evidence-based funding formula.
“We are a Tier 1 district, meaning that we are one of the districts that relies most on state funding in order to survive, and thus, that makes us more vulnerable for an eventual funding crisis in the state of Illinois,” Grossi said.
The district will have to be careful with spending going forward to make sure it is “getting the most value for our dollar,” he said.
“There will be a cut on how much money [the state is] funding school districts,” Grossi said. “We don’t know when; we don’t know what it’s going to look like, but that’s something that we need to prepare for as we make our decisions.”
He noted that almost two-thirds of the district’s spending goes to employee salary and benefits.
“When we look at budget cuts or how we are spending, we are not really going to save money when we look at buying less pencils, or buying less furniture or whatever it is,” he said.
Illinois had a $2.7 million deficit in fiscal year 2020 and is projected to have a $7.4 million deficit in fiscal year 2021.
The state took out about $6 billion in federal loans when passing its $43 billion budget this May. Grossi said this effectively pushes the problem along to future years.
“Even before COVID, the state of Illinois has been struggling financially,” he said.
The district is set to receive $37,260,000 in state funding in fiscal year 2021, the same amount as the previous fiscal year.
This is the first year since the state’s evidence-based funding formula changed that funding for the district has remained flat and not increased.
“What’s going to happen in future years? We don’t know, but when you look at the state’s problems, you need to prepare for whatever is going to happen,” Grossi said.
The school district will also receive federal and state grant funding, including about $2.3 million from the federal CARES Act to pay for COVID-19 needs such as PPE supplies and one-to-one technology.
The district’s revenues are projected to be as high as they have been in 10 years due to grant money, he said.
Grossi said he anticipates a delay in grant payments this year, however.
Typically, the district will spend the money that has been promised in grants and then get reimbursed at a later date.
“I’m a little nervous about the timing of our payments this year and what that is going to look like… Across the board on grants, I project we receive 90 percent back of what we spent,” he said.
