Kankakee School bus routes (copy)

Kankakee High School students step off the bus and into school at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — A shortage of teachers is not just a trend nationwide; it can be observed locally as well, as some classes are being taught by virtual teachers in Kankakee School District 111.

The Kankakee School Board approved a renewed contract with virtual teaching platform Elevate K-12 during its Monday meeting.

The board also OK’d salary increases for administrators and other district employees.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you