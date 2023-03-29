KSB (copy)

The Kankakee School Board meets in October 2022. The board now is working on a plan to select a new superintendent upon current the retirement of current superintendent, Genevra Walters.

 Daily Journal/Stephanie Markham

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board voted unanimously Monday to finalize a document that will be used to solicit bids for search firms in the quest for the next superintendent of Kankakee School District 111.

Superintendent Genevra Walters announced in July 2022 that she plans to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

The board hashed out details of the request for proposals during a special meeting last week.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you