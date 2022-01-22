KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board approved the move of students and staff from Lincoln Cultural Center and King Middle School to alternate locations due to problem boilers during a special meeting Thursday at Kankakee High School.
The board voted 5-1 to authorize Superintendent Genevra Walters to negotiate contracts with local organizations so that students and staff can use their facilities for the rest of the school year.
Board members Chris Bohlen, Tracy Verrett, Darrell Williams, Mary Archie and Barbara Wells voted for the authorization, and Deb Johnston voted against it. Jess Gathing was absent.
Last week, the district announced that the boilers at LCC, which heat both buildings, are likely to be decommissioned and that 162 staff members and more than 800 students would have to work remotely while alternative locations were sought.
Some students and staff will be moved to in-district schools, while others are set to utilize area churches and downtown Kankakee buildings, pending the finalization of contracts to use the out-of-district spaces.
Rationale behind the move
Walters said the decision to relocate was based upon conversions with the local fire marshal, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche, who informed her that the boilers at LCC were likely to be decommissioned by the state fire marshal’s office after its January inspection.
The district has not received an official decommission notice as of Thursday’s meeting.
A leak was repaired on Monday, but the fix is considered to be temporary and does not mean officials would declare them as safe, she said.
“I did ask what’s the best-case scenario; it could keep leaking, which is what it’s been doing now,” she said. “I also asked what’s the worst-case scenario, and it could actually blow up.”
Walters also explained the reasons certain schools were selected for the relocation.
For example, some gifted and fine arts students will go to Kennedy, where other students in the same programs are already located, in order to create a “professional learning community.”
Other students from both King and Montessori (LCC) will relocate to St. Martin, with which the district already has a contract. A partnership with another local school may be announced soon, she added.
Walters said she aims to have contracts finalized by Monday.
“We will ask that the in-district locations have the opportunity to move as soon as possible because the classrooms are available,” Walters said. “The out-of-district locations, there’s not significant cleaning that has to be done, so we’re thinking no later than the 31st, those students will get into the building, possibly sooner, depending on how long it takes to set them up.”
Board member comments
Board President Barbara Wells said it was important for the board to listen to fire officials and take the problem seriously.
“We just cannot risk the lives of our staff or the lives of our students to keep people in positions where they feel like they are uncomfortable … If we have this information and we fail to act prudently, and something catastrophic did happen, you certainly would look at this board, and you would say, ‘Didn’t you see this coming?’ and ‘Why didn’t you take action?’”
Board member Chris Bohlen also said that the board should heed the advice of fire officials regarding the urgency of the situation.
“If we didn’t take action, we would be negligent, and we would put in jeopardy the staff and the kids, in my opinion, unnecessarily, because I can’t imagine a worse event than the worst-case scenario happening,” he said.
Bohlen said the board follows the advice of the district’s architects and engineers in terms of the scheduling process for maintenance, repairs and additions to district buildings.
The replacement of the LCC boilers was scheduled to happen next year, not this year, he added. After multiple repairs in 2021 did not last, the board then asked architects to start designing a replacement of the boiler system.
This project was approved at the Jan. 10 meeting.
“I’ve been told you really dropped the ball on this one, and my reaction is, I didn’t drop any ball. I don’t know that anybody dropped the ball,” Bohlen said. “I don’t think they did, as far as I know at this point, except for one thing — if we don’t assure that our children are safe and our staff is safe, then we would really drop the ball.”
Board member Deb Johnston said that she voted against the authorization because she felt that all the LCC students, aside from the kindergarten classes, should have stayed together in one building.
“Quite a few parents have multiple kids at LCC in different grade levels, and so now one group is going to be in one building, another student will be in another building, and now they’ve got to struggle to figure out [transportation],” she said.
Board member Tracy Verrett noted that the timing of the situation is unfortunate, especially given the many challenges as students continue pushing through the pandemic; however, she said she also believes the children are “resilient.”
“Personally, I really can’t rest knowing that people who have been trained to look at this boiler have not given us the OK to allow us to go back in the building… Through this whole pandemic, the No. 1 goal has been safety of our students, teachers, faculty.”
Board member Mary Archie said that, although it will be a major adjustment, she would rather see the students placed in other schools than run the risk of being in an unsafe environment.
“That school is old and that boiler is old, and everything wears out, and you keep on patching and patching, and if it blows up, look at the lives,” she said. “Ask yourself, would you rather your child be alive? Which is more important, learning right now, or them being alive?”
Concerns raised during public comment
Courtney Stephens with the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association asked about the organization’s rental agreement to use the space later this spring and if the boiler issues would cause them to be displaced.
After the meeting, Walters said something could be worked out where the building and grounds person could check the boiler when the KVTA needs to use the space, shut it down and turn it back on the following day.
Carrie Jones, parent of a King student, said that her son’s class had to quarantine for 10 days last semester, and when they took standardized tests upon their return, all of his scores had dropped.
“Learning is being lost right now. Kids need to be in school,” Jones said. “I’m sure that’s your plan, but it needs to happen sooner rather than later.”
Deborah Adams, a kindergarten teacher at LCC, said that it is important for students to be together with their peers and teachers in a stable environment.
“Although relocation is better than remote learning, our classrooms are our homes,” Adams said. “Our children have been through enough. They just want to go to school and be with their friends and their teacher.”
Gena Gregoire, third- and fourth-grade teacher at LCC, said that it typically takes weeks for students to get situated in their surroundings at the beginning of a school year; now, that process has to happen all over again.
“Now, after two weeks of remote learning, we will relocate students and staff to buildings that no one is familiar with,” she said. “The anxiety and confusion for the students is at an all-time high again.”
Gregoire added that students “thrive on stability.”
“As an educator for 16 years, I have never felt I’ve had to beg to do my job,” she said. “I am begging you to put students back in the buildings and let us teach.”
