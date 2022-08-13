Plans

A 2021 rendering of KSD's new field house/community center, which was pitched to include a 200-meter track, four basketball courts and four volleyball courts, as well as offices, trainer rooms and updates to the existing back gym space.

 Artist’s rendering by DLA Architecture

KANKAKEE — The community center and field house is a go for Kankakee School District 111.

After debating the cost and need for the facility — which will include a 200-meter track, four courts, offices, trainer room and other features — the Kankakee School Board voted 6-to-1 Monday to approve the project for about $26.4 million.

When it was initially discussed in November, the project was expected to cost up to $16.5 million. The approved contract represents a 60% spike for construction of the complex.

