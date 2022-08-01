Kankakee High School (copy)
KANKAKEE — Tracing back the source of increased enrollment at Kankakee High School and looking ahead to upcoming years was the topic of an administrative presentation during last week’s Kankakee School Board meeting.

From 2014 to 2019, the enrollment at Kankakee High School hovered around 1,200 students, but it has continued to rise since then.

Enrollment in 2019 was 1,256; in 2020 it was 1,304, and in 2021 it was 1,406.

