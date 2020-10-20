KANKAKEE — Kankakee city officials presented a proposal for a new Tax Increment Financing district in downtown Kankakee they say is driven by investor interest, during a Kankakee School Board meeting last week.
Mayor Chastity Wells-Armstrong said a number of investors are interested in downtown Kankakee, so the city is proposing a TIF district as a means to provide financial assistance to encourage developments.
The city made a presentation to the Kankakee School Board as all taxing districts within the targeted area need to OK the agreement.
The previous downtown TIF district expired about two years ago. It had been in place for 23 years. A TIF district helps promote investment in an area which has obstacles gaining development. Through a TIF, a portion of a development’s property taxes are diverted.
Wells-Armstrong emphasized the need for downtown apartments as the city’s rationale for the potential new TIF district.
“For those of you who have been here for many years like me, we haven’t had new apartments in about 50 years,” she said. “And I know this is an issue that comes up with the school district as well when I’ve spoken with teachers — housing. The apartments that we have in the community right now don’t have the latest amenities that people are looking for.”
A Milwaukee-based investor working with Kankakee has paid for a residential market study which confirmed the need for additional rental housing in the area, Wells-Armstrong said.
City Planner Mike Hoffman said the study suggested there’s an average demand of 210 additional rental housing units annually in Kankakee County from now until 2025.
“Not all of that would downtown Kankakee; that’s regional, but nonetheless it clearly indicates the demand for residential projects, and particularly multi-family development in this region,” he said.
Hoffman said the city would like to build upon downtown business growth in the last few years and continue to “reinvigorate” the area.
The city’s $2 million Schuyler Avenue streetscape improvements were part of that effort, he said.
“We just adopted two (TIF districts) recently, so many people may be wondering why we are talking about another one already… First of all, certainly we are going to continue to create a vibrant and active heart of Kankakee,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said three TIF districts in the community recently expired (Downtown, BASF and Armstrong); these produced $6.8 million in increased equalized assessed value, equating to about $1 million in additional property tax revenue going back to the taxing bodies.
“What we’ve seen is that TIFs generally seem to work,” he said.
The proposed downtown TIF study area would include buildings such as the Paramount, the former Turk Furniture property, the Kankakee County administrative building, the former Majestic Theater property, Daily Journal, the PNC Bank building, the park district’s Rec Center, and the former Midland Bank property.
Another part of the rationale is securing funds to restore and repurpose historic downtown buildings and bring them up to modern code, he said.
“We would like to see some of these older buildings rehabbed in a way that really adds to the vibrancy of downtown Kankakee,” Hoffman said.
School board member Christopher Bohlen said he believes strongly in using TIF funds for economic development; however, he is concerned that money collected from TIF funds have been used in the city’s general fund.
He said he would want a commitment from the city that the funds would be spent on development projects and public infrastructure improvements, and not on personnel, to support the new TIF.
“You’re asking the school district to give up funds that could fulfill our budgets for the purposes of enhancing the community, which is perfectly legit, but enhancing the community doesn’t mean balancing the city’s budget at the expense of ours,” Bohlen said.
Hoffman said TIF proposals are designed with specific public improvements in mind, not to fill a gap in the city’s budget for something else.
Wells-Armstrong said the city has used TIF funds for TIF-eligible expenses, which has not been a practice of previous administrations.
“Currently we are applying that practice,” she said. “So if our attorneys are working on redevelopment plans or projects, they bill to the TIF for those eligible expenses.”
School Board President Barbara Wells said she believes a new TIF district in downtown Kankakee would be a “win-win.”
“Those improvements to the central part of our city will attract the kind of individuals we want to move to Kankakee, and it will attract the kind of business we want to see grow in Kankakee,” Wells said.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said her only concern is whether the TIF funds would directly benefit the school district, as no schools are close enough in the proposed map to be included in the district.
However, economic development in general is beneficial to the school district, Walters said. In particular, having more apartments for rent would be an asset to young teachers who want to move to the area but aren’t ready to own a home.
“That’s the one thing I can say will absolutely, 100 percent benefit the school district,” Walters said.
