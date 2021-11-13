KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board voted 6-1 to move forward with plans to build a field house/community center at Kankakee High School for an estimated cost of up to $16.5 million and approved a bid for an expansion and renovations to Kankakee Junior High School during this week’s meeting.
Board members Jess Gathing, Deb Johnston, Tracy Verrett, Mary Archie, Barbara Wells and Darrell Williams voted in favor of the field house/community center, and board member Christopher Bohlen voted against it.
Two options for the field house/community center were presented by the district’s architecture firm, Bright Architecture.
The larger option would include a 200-meter track, four basketball courts and four volleyball courts, as well as offices, trainer rooms and updates to the existing back gym space. This would cost an estimated $14.5 million to $16.5 million.
The smaller option would include a 180-meter track, three basketball courts, three volleyball courts and the same other amenities, for an estimated $13 million to $15 million.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district would use the third round of ESSER (federal COVID-19 relief) funds for the field house/ community center project.
Walters said the project fits with the district’s academic and athletic goals it has been working toward since 2014, when an athletic committee was formed.
“The school cannot work in isolation of the family; the family and the school cannot work in isolation of the community. At that intersection is the student,” she said.
In addition to space for athletics, the facility would also be used for other student activities such as the debate team, as well as community meetings, tutoring and the Youth Empowerment Program, she said.
“That’s really important to me, when you say community center, it has to be something for everyone, and not just people who are bodily-kinesthetic [learners],” Walters said.
Board member Christopher Bohlen said that while he is mindful of the need for athletic facilities, he feels that student achievement, performance and engagement are more pressing concerns.
“This is a lot of money that we are talking about, and I don’t think we’ve had enough time for public discussion, because we’re talking about spending a budget of $16.5 million for essentially a warehouse,” he said. “It’s four walls, a floor and a track painted on the floor and three or four basketball courts, and that’s all cool and that all will have an impact, but not as much impact in my opinion as spending as much money as we need and can to hire the people we need to do individual tutoring, interventionists, and for teacher supports.”
Board member Jess Gathing said that when he travels to other schools as a basketball official, he takes note of amenities that other communities have that may not have even been thought of in Kankakee.
“We’ve been blessed here in the last five or six years; we’ve got $30 million for construction to rebuild the high school, and I tell you people, I’m damn proud of what the high school looks like because we had the blessing of the construction funds to do it,” Gathing said. “COVID has now pushed money our way to where we could build the field house, and that’s something that we don’t have in this community that a lot of communities in the north have.”
Board member Deb Johnston said that as a former teacher and coach in the district, she saw multiple physical education classes being clumped together in the back and front gyms, which was “not a very good teaching experience at all.”
She noted that the extra space would allow teams to finish their practices earlier and cut the need for 6 a.m. and late evening practices unless they are wanted.
“The ability to have this field house as a teaching station for PE and also for coaching — you can’t put a price on this,” Johnston said.
Board Vice President Darrell Williams said the field house/community center has too much potential to pass up the opportunity. He noted the JROTC program has been growing and could use the facility, and the extra community meeting space would also be a benefit.
“The potential is just unreal, and to not do this, to be cheap, I would say — you have the money. It’s for the kids. You should use it for the children,” Williams said.
Board member Tracy Verrett said she is tired of having to go to other communities for amenities such as athletics facilities when Kankakee is supposed to be the center of the county.
“As far as this structure, this is going to outlive us, and I think this is something we need for our community,” Verrett said. “We are going to set the standard in Kankakee for athletics and for everything else going in this field house. We would be doing our kids and Kankakee a disservice if we didn’t do this.”
Two community members also spoke in favor of the project during public comment, and the audience applauded when it was approved.
Junior high project
The junior high construction bid was also approved 6-1 with the same vote breakdown.
Director of Finance Nicole Terrell-Smith said that six general contractors attended the pre-bid meeting for the junior high project, and four bids were received. The lowest bid was from Chicago Heights Construction Company for $7,927,915.
The work will include expanding and renovating the cafeteria, kitchen, student learning center, front entry driveway, sidewalks and courtyard. ESSER money will go toward funding this project as well.
The construction schedule has a start date of Dec. 13 and a projected substantial completion date of Aug. 12, 2022, according to board documents.
Office renovations would cost an additional $2.4 million, likely from the district’s own fund balances, and were not included in the approved bid.
This additional work could be brought back to the board for approval upon consulting with the contractor.
Bohlen suggested to include the full scope of the junior high plans with this project, rather than postponing a portion of the work.
COVID-19 report
Also during the meeting, Walters gave an update on the district’s current COVID-19 numbers.
As of Monday, there have been 37 adults test positive since school started in August, and no adults currently are in quarantine.
For students, 104 have tested positive since school started, and 37 currently are in quarantine.
