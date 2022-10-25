KANKAKEE — The Kankakee High School teacher who was recorded on video directing a racial slur toward a student in class last week was fired Monday with a unanimous vote by the Kankakee School Board.

While school board meetings are notorious for their sparse attendance, Monday evening’s meeting was an exception, with community members and a few Chicago television news cameras packing the Kennedy Middle School gymnasium.

Kankakee School District 111 administration and school board members publicly addressed the Oct. 20 incident, including explaining the process in which disciplinary action can be carried out against an employee.

