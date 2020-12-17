KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board approved the 2020 tax levy of $17,288,000 during its meeting Monday.
Robert Grossi, assistant superintendent of business services, broke down the district’s different funding designations within the levy.
The largest amounts include about $10.8 million toward the education fund, $2.5 million toward operations and maintenance and $2 million toward transportation.
“Every year when we are creating the levy, we really look at the overall picture of all our different fund balances and we figure out where we want to levy the money, which funds are in need,” he said.
He noted that transportation expenses have decreased last year and this year because of the major shift in school operations with students on remote and hybrid learning.
Transportation costs are still reflected in the levy, but the district hasn’t needed to apply evidence-based state funding toward it like in years past, he said.
The maximum amount the school district can increase its revenue from the tax levy, aside from new property, is calculated from the consumer price index and rate of inflation, Grossi explained.
The CPI has hovered around 2 percent for the past few years and rose to 2.3 percent for 2019, the highest it has been since 2012, he noted.
“About 25 percent of our money generally comes from real estate taxes,” Grossi said. “We’re a school district, for better or worse, that’s going to always rely on the state to fund us.”
The 2.3 percent CPI increase is estimated to generate the school district an additional $378,000 in tax revenue.
The district also receives about $50,000 per $1 million in new property.
The county is estimating there will be about $5 million in new property development taxable to the district; that would bring in an additional $250,000 on top of the $378,000 generated by the CPI.
The district did not have a truth in taxation hearing, which is only required for tax levy increases exceeding 5 percent.
Grossi said the levy request has not changed since he presented the tentative levy to the board in November. After the board’s final approval Monday, the levy is due to the Kankakee County Clerk by Dec. 29.
