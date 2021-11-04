Bison

Bison at The Nature Conservancy's Kankakee Sands site in Indiana.

 Chris Helzer/The Nature Conservancy

Saturday is National Bison Day, and Kankakee Sands invites the public to view the 10 bison that recently arrived at Kankakee Sands from Wind Cave National Park.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, there will be Kankakee Sands staff and Bison Rangers available at the Kankakee Sands Bison Viewing Area to talk about the bison program and Kankakee Sands.

At 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., the Kankakee Sands staff will be leading tours of the bison corral.

The Kankakee Sands Bison View Area is located at South 400 West in Morocco, Ind. — 40 minutes east of Kankakee.

For more information, email Trevor Edmonson at trevor.edmonson@tnc.org.