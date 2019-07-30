KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s Riverfront Master Plan, the development plan to capture greater recreational and business growth from the Kankakee River, received an award from a state architectural group.
The Illinois Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects honored the city’s master plan with a 2018 Merit Award in the planning and analysis category.
The plan’s development began in the early weeks of Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s administration in the summer of 2017. The plan was formally adopted by the Kankakee City Council in 2018.
“I am both elated and encouraged regarding the award,” Wells-Armstrong wrote in an email. “The plan is a key component of the Kankakee Forward agenda, and I believe the award speaks to the visionary leadership of the administration.
“It is exciting to have leaders in the field of landscape architecture recognize the untapped potential of the city of Kankakee.”
Numerous community meetings, interviews and design sessions were held to develop the plan, which focuses on development in and around about 4 miles of the Kankakee River stretching from South Schuyler Avenue and going northwest to near Riverside Medical Center.
The development is projected to cost $25 million.
At a cost of about $340,000, the plan, headed by Hitchcock Design Group of Naperville, identifies a series of incremental policy, operational and capital improvements. The concept is expected to take up to 30 years to complete.
When completed, the project is targeted to make this area a distinctive river attraction with recreational, commercial and residential projects.
The central attraction, the downtown Riverwalk Mill Race District, is to feature many amenities, an intensely-programmed festival street, and a whitewater feature at the Kankakee River dam.
Trails will connect the Mill Race District to other potential attractions such as a nature-based children’s playground.
During its fist 10 years, project consultants have estimated that the Mill Race improvements could generate $12 million of annually recurring economic impact.
Modeled after other riverfront developments across the country, the project is to be funded through state and federal grants, Tax Increment Financing and donations.
The Kankakee City Council recently approved the creation of a 23-year TIF district for this area of Kankakee. The TIF district includes 293 acres of the city.
Currently, the city is working to advance its plan to light prominent riverfront structures, increase riverfront programming and design and fund the first segment of the Riverwalk, which includes upstream portage, east of the dam.
