The Kankakee Riverfront Society, the not-for-profit organization spearheading The Currents of Kankakee and downtown Kankakee riverfront transformation, is seeking an inaugural executive director to effectively lead the organization in the execution of its strategic plan.

This plan was developed in partnership with key community stakeholders, a contracted community development expert organization with a proven track record, and elected and staff leadership from the City of Kankakee and the Kankakee Valley Park District, according to a press release from the Riverfront Society.

Key responsibilities of the position include:

Recommended for you