KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Riverfront Society and The Currents of Kankakee will be hosting an open house and community update on the riverwalk project along the Kankakee River entitled “Brick by Brick: Building our Riverwalk.”

The society is looking to raise $40,000 as a jumpstart goal to help fund the development of the about 4-mile riverwalk — which is to stretch from the Frank Lloyd Wright museum property at South Harrison Avenue to the Riverside Medical Center campus in west Kankakee — according to a flyer sent out by Kankakee Riverfront Society’s executive director, Bill Yohnka.

The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, with remarks at 5:30 p.m.

