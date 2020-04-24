Kankakee River State Park is one of 24 state parks the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reopening for limited use on May 1 as part of Governor J.B. Pritzker's new executive order announced Thursday.
Parks will be open from sun-up to sundown and guests will be allowed to engage in activities such as wildlife observation, hiking, biking, equestrian use and fishing (both from the bank and boats) and mushroom hunting. All visitors centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, shelter reservations, interpretive educational programs, beaches, and concessions will remain closed. Special events will remain canceled.
Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted.
At the direction of the Illinois Department of Public Health, restrooms, shower buildings (for restroom and handwashing use only) and flush toilet buildings with hand-washing facilities will be open.
In March, he had ordered all state parks closed as an effort curb spread of the coronavirus.
State parks re-opening
Northwestern Illinois: Argyle Lake State Park, Jubilee College State Park, Lowden State Park, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Rock Island Trail State Park, Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area
Northeastern Illinois: Chain o' Lakes State Park, Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail, Kankakee River State Park, Moraine Hills State Park, North Point Marina
East Central Illinois: Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Kickapoo State Park, Wolf Creek State Park
West Central Illinois: Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sangchris Lake State Park, Siloam Springs State Park, Washington County State Recreation Area
Southern Illinois: Fort Massac State Park, Giant City State Park, Stephen A Forbes State Recreation Area, Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area
