AROMA PARK — The search continues for a 61-year-old African American male, who fell into the Kankakee River near Aroma Park Saturday.
The man was working on an irrigation system at the time he fell in, officials said. The sheriff's department reported he was wearing waders at the time.
The search stretches from Aroma Park down river to Wilmington.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department is leading the search with assistance from state and local agencies.
Hampering the search is the high river level and the river’s current, officials said.
"Authorities are asking if you see anything to please contact the sheriff’s office at 815-933-3324," a post from the sheriff’s department said. "Please keep the victim and his family in your prayers during this very difficult time."
