KANKAKEE — The annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby presented by Northern Illinois Anglers Association is set for Sept. 4-13.
Originally scheduled to begin on June 26, the event was postponed in May due to COVID-19’s impact on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' ability to help with Shock and Tag Day.
That issue has been resolved, and shocking and tagging will occur Sept. 2.
Registration forms are available at all area bait shops and will soon be available at other locations. The $20 entry fee covers the entire family.
More details will be posted on the NIAA Facebook page and website as they are available.
