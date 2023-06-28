YIR: 39th annual NIAA Kankakee River Fishing Derby (copy)

Holding his new hardware, Brody Kelly, of Bourbonnais, poses for a photo with his dad, Jeremy Kelly, left, and his grandpa, Mike Kelly, right, after the Northern Illinois Anglers Association's 39th annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby awards ceremony at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee River is known around the Midwest as being an excellent river in which to cast a line and catch a variety of fish.

That’s not news to members of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, who are hosting the 40th annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby. The annual event that was the brainchild of outdoorsman J.R. Black back in 1984 kicks off on Friday and runs through July 9.

“I think it’s huge,” said Ken Munjoy, president of the NIAA. “There aren’t many events in your lifetime that have lasted this long and are still going strong. That’s a huge testament to the organizers of the NIAA who started this event. It evolved over the first few years, but it’s been pretty much the same year after year for decades.”

Recommended for you