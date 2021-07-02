The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has closed the Kankakee River to recreational boating. The closure is in effect from the Illinois/Indiana state line to the confluence of the Des Plaines and Illinois rivers, in Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties, according to a notice posted by the IDNR.
The closure went into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday. An end date for the closure has not been set.
The closure is due to a number of hazards currently present in the river, including a swift current, floating debris, submerged structures and high water level. IDNR officials say those conditions are significantly hazardous to navigation of the river.
Also, they said, the conditions are treacherous for emergency personnel if they are called upon to rescue those involved in boating accidents.
The IDNR has authority under Illinois law to designate restricted boating areas when it deems navigation is a danger.
