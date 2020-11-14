KANKAKEE — This month's Mingle with the Mayor will be conducted via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21.
Download the Zoom app or visit zoom.us to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. The meeting ID is 819 1238 9427 and the password is Mayor.
There is an option to create a free account. Click “join the meeting” to enter the meeting ID and password to enter the waiting room.
