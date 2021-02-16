Brittani's things to know

When discussing her experience with congenital heart defects and her day to day-to-day experiences, she shared a few things that she wishes more people knew.

Congenital heart defects

"A lot of people, when they hear CHD, they typically think of a hole in the heart. But, what people don’t know, is that there are about roughly 40 CHDs. So, it’s not just a hole in the heart, it’s many different issues that come up. And it’s a lifelong thing. Even if a patient is doing okay, they still need to see a doctor."

Spoon Theory

"There’s something called Spoon Theory that I like to tell people about. Let’s say a person starts with 10 spoons in the morning and they take a shower — that might take two spoons away. Then they get dressed, that’s another spoon. Different activities take away a spoon, so that makes things harder when you’re a person in my position because the things that you used to do, maybe you can’t do anymore because you’re losing more spoons faster."