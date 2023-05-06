Rev. Montele Crawford

The Rev. Montele Crawford is the new executive director of the Kankakee Regional Land Bank.

 Photo provided

KANKAKEE — The recently created Kankakee Regional Land Bank Authority now has an executive director.

The Rev. Montele Crawford, the senior pastor for the Kankakee-based Morning Star Baptist Church, has been selected by the land bank’s board of directors.

His salary is $75,000.

