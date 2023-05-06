KANKAKEE — The recently created Kankakee Regional Land Bank Authority now has an executive director.
The Rev. Montele Crawford, the senior pastor for the Kankakee-based Morning Star Baptist Church, has been selected by the land bank’s board of directors.
His salary is $75,000.
The local land bank authority was created by an inter-governmental agreement of Kankakee County and the city of Kankakee. The city is funding Crawford’s salary, and Kankakee County is housing and providing benefits as a county employee.
The land bank is a nonprofit entity which acquires, holds, manages and develops vacant, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties in Kankakee County.
The purpose of a land bank is to stabilize and revitalize neighborhoods by returning vacant and abandoned properties to productive use.
The KRLBA will acquire properties through various means, such as tax foreclosure auctions, donations or purchases from private owners. Once acquired, the land bank may clear up title issues and prepare properties for demolition or reuse by selling to developers, transferring to community-based organizations or maintaining for future use.
Lisa Sanford, a Kankakee-based Realtor, is the land bank’s chairwoman. Other board members are Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of Kankakee’s Economic & Community Development Agency; Gaines Hall, Kankakee resident; Victor Nevarez, Kankakee 5th Ward alderman; Joseph Nugent, co-owner of Nugent-Curtis Real Estate; and Matthew Olszewski, of Peoples Bank of Kankakee County and a Kankakee resident.
Sanford said Crawford was selected after a nationwide search. In addition to his role as senior pastor, he was also a founding member and executive director of the Key City Community Development Corporation.
“We are excited to get the Land Bank Authority up and running with Dr. Crawford,” Sanford said. “Dr. Crawford’s experiences and commitment to community development made him an ideal fit for the role, and the board was pleased to find the most qualified candidate right here in Kankakee County.”
In this role, Crawford will oversee the authority’s day-to-day operations. Those operations include building community-stakeholder partnerships; implementing acquisition, management and property development strategies; and returning properties to productive use.
“I’m excited to join the land bank authority and work with the board to make a positive impact in the community,” Crawford said. “I look forward to helping transform our neighborhoods.”
Crawford hold a doctorate degree from United Theological Seminary. He lives in Bourbonnais with his wife and children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.