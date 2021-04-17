KANKAKEE — Updating streetlights is on the horizon for the City of Kankakee as the Environmental Services Utility was recently awarded a ComEd grant in the amount of $18,500, according to a press release from the city.
The Streetlights in Distressed Communities program sponsored by ComEd provides funding to support communities in need of upgrades, as well as benefit from the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program.
“In doing our part to conserve energy and make improvements that promote public safety, I would like to thank ComEd for awarding the City of Kankakee these funds,” said Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. “Under the direction of our ESU Superintendent, Pete Schiel, his team continues to leverage the strong partnership with ComEd to bring savings to our community.”
City-owned streets that are not on state routes within city limits will be upgraded to high-efficiency LED streetlights.
The new lights from the grant will include 12 on Rink Road by Kankakee Community College, 15 in Prairie Walk area, 10 on Harvard Drive, and 12 on the Station Street bridge totaling 49 fixtures.
The funds must be used by the end of August 2021.
