October has been designated as "Family History Month," and genealogists have adopted the month as their own. The Kankakee Public Library is giving away two Ancestry DNA kits to celebrate the designation.
AncestryDNA doesn't just tell you which countries you're from, but also can pinpoint the specific regions within them, giving you insightful geographic detail about your history.
One entry per person is allowed. There are three ways to enter: Call the Library at 815-939-4564 and select option 4; fill out the Giveaway form (https://bit.ly/34phFsi); or sign up in person on the third floor of the library.
LIBRARY CLOSED MONDAY
In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day (formerly Columbus Day), the Kankakee Public Library will be closed on Monday. The library will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. For more information about hours and closings, visit lions-online.org, or call 815-939-4564.
NetWERKing
NetWERKing is all about connecting our local LGBTQ community together and is a new group at the library. The goal is to find new friends, support, and a safe place to have a good time. This group will have different events to participate in such as book discussions, game nights, discussion panels and always a place to safely connect and support one another.
The next meeting is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the fourth floor auditorium (with socially distance in practice). A mask is required.
