KANKAKEE — The youth of Kankakee have not been forgotten when it comes to the use of COVID-19 relief funding, and once again some allocations were made on behalf of the youth.

The funding approved at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting included $103,800 of pay that will go into the bank accounts of perhaps 40 teenagers who are willing to work this summer for the city of Kankakee.

Another $31,200 of American Rescue Plan Act money will go toward the Kankakee County Justice Academy program operated through the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

