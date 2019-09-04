KANKAKEE — The rank and file of the Kankakee Police Department has sent a strong message to its administration and it isn’t a positive message.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 102 voted overwhelming that it had “no confidence” in Chief Frank Kosman, Deputy Chief Willie Hunt and Patrol Commander Donnell Austin.
While vote totals were not provided, FOP president and Kankakee Patrolman Kris Lombardi said Kosman had a no confidence vote of 71 percent; Hunt, 74 percent; and Austin, 71 percent.
Kosman declined comment on the vote after Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting.
Lombardi said 87 percent of the 67 FOP officers voted. Those figures translate to 58 members voting. The votes were anonymous and votes were not required on all three members of the administration.
Votes cast were either “confidence” or “no confidence.”
FOP leadership hopes to address the Kankakee City Council in the near future on this matter.
Lombardi said an internal police department email was sent to all members on Friday.
“This is not a secret,” Lombardi said. “We are not keeping it from anyone.”
The vote does not mandate action be taken by the Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong administration. The vote basically is a statement being expressed by the police force to the administration.
Kosman is new to the department. He has been chief only since May and was selected after a nationwide search conducted by a firm hired by the city. Hunt has been deputy chief since July 2017 and has been a longtime Kankakee officer.
Austin has been with the force for nearly 19 years and been patrol commander since May 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!