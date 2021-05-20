ATV on flatbed

An ATV sits on the bed of a flatbed truck after being confiscated by Kankakee police.

 Submitted photo

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police towed three ATV/motorcycles on Wednesday and issued tickets to the three juvenile operators, according to Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

The tickets issued were for unlawfully operating the unlicensed vehicles on the road, according to police. 

Passwater said two of the three operators’ tickets totaled more than $400.

“We’re not going to put up with this,” Passwater said. ”They are going to have to be in compliance with the law.”

Renegade riders of ATVs, dirt bikes and minibikes have been an issue in Kankakee for more than two years and have become a concern in Bradley, Bourbonnais and other parts of Kankakee County.

Operators of the vehicles ride the wrong way on streets, on sidewalks and against traffic, Passwater said.

“They disregard the rules and laws. They don't care that they are causing safety problems for the public,” Passwater said.

The department will continue its policy of not pursuing these operators for public safety reasons, Passwater said.

“We are using a different strategy and resources,” he said.

In the coming weeks, Passwater said there will be an announcement of new ways to deal with unlawful operators of the vehicles.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.