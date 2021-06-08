KANKAKEE — Kankakee police shot and killed a dog that attacked three people Monday, local police said.
An adult and two juveniles were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to a police report.
According to the report, an officer was dispatched at 12:55 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of North Industrial Avenue in reference to an animal case.
The officer spoke with a juvenile. He said while he walked down the street in the 500 block of North Cottage Avenue a pit bull attacked him, the report said.
The juvenile said he got away and jumped on a garbage can, but the dog knocked the can over and continued attacking him, according to the report.
The juvenile said a man came over to him and got the dog off of him. The dog took off running down the street, according to the report.
The officer observed bite marks on the juvenile’s left upper leg, stomach, chest and both arms.
While getting information, the officer heard over police radio that other officers were dealing with the dog. It was attacking a mother and child down the street, the report said.
The officer drove to the location and observed the dog attacking the woman.
Another Kankakee police officer and Kankakee County Animal Control were unable to stop the dog from attacking the woman by using a taser and batons. An officer used his service firearm to shoot and kill the dog, according to the report.
Later, the owner of the dog called and gave dispatch his information. An officer met and talked with him. He was issued a city ordinance violation for his dog running at large.
Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said the attack remains under investigation and further charges could be filed.
