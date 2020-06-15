KANKAKEE — A $48,000 grant will be put to use in Kankakee police’s efforts to reduce gun violence in the city.
The department recently received the grant for ShotSpotter, a real-time gunshot detection and alert system in which gunfire activity is monitored 24/7 and police are notified immediately.
In a recent briefing, Kankakee Chief Frank Kosman reported that while crime numbers have declined slightly, gun violence continues to remain problematic.
“Reducing gun violence is one of the highest priorities for our police department,” he said in a press release. “This system will enhance our response as a force multiplier by improving both the timeliness and quality of the response.
“By pinpointing the precise location of gunshot incidents and by more accurately tracking geographic patterns underlying gun violence, our law enforcement resources can be deployed more effectively and more proactively.”
Shots-fired calls for service reports increased year-over-year from 275 to 332. Shots fired reports increased in each month of 2019 versus 2018 except for declines in January, March, April and June.
Further, Kosman recently noted, actual reports being filed regarding shots fired increased from 80 in 2018 to 120 in 2019 — a 50 percent jump.
He noted the difference between a shots fired call for service and a shots fired report is that upon arrival, police actually found evidence — such as a shell casing or a bullet hole — of a weapon having been fired.
With the ShotSpotter system, it notifies the department almost immediately to the firing of a gun and triangulates from where the sound came. It gives police a fighting chance in finding the finger that pulled the trigger.
Acoustic sensors placed throughout the city are triggered when a gunshot is heard. The data is reviewed by analysts at dispatch centers and patrol officers are notified to respond.
According to ShotSpotter, the notification process takes less than 60 seconds.
“As technology advances, I am proud that we have a proactive police chief that is keeping up with useful tools as we continue to work toward a safer community,” Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said. “ShotSpotter will be a great addition in further improving public safety.”
The ShotSpotter system is used in more than 100 cities nationwide, including in the Illinois communities of Calumet City, Chicago, Peoria, Rockford and Springfield.
