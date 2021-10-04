Cops

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police say they are searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday.

At approximately 10:21 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North Kennedy Drive for an accident in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, police found 62-year-old Vernessa Calhoun lying in the roadway. She died at the scene, police said.

The vehicle that struck Calhoun — which fled the scene — was possibly a 2012-15 Buick Verano, gray in color, according to police.

Kankakee police detectives, along with the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, are working on the investigation.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.