KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the discovery of a body Wednesday morning in the Soldier Creek tunnel under the 400 block of North East Street in Kankakee.
Police Chief Frank Kosman said while searching for a reported missing person, investigators located a partially decomposed and submerged body at about 10 a.m.
Identification and further information are pending an autopsy scheduled for Thursday, Kosman said.
