KANKAKEE — Before he began his career in law enforcement, Kankakee Deputy Police Chief Willie Hunt was an honor student at St. Anne Community High School.
The Hopkins Park native was a member of a talented boys track and field team that won the Illinois High School Association Class A state championship in 1989, his senior year.
One of a handful of gifted sprinters, Hunt knew you had to give it your all in order to break the tape at the finish line.
He explained that to a nephew who is running track.
“I would tell him that if you had anything left after running 400 meters, instead of being wobbly legged, you still had something left in you,” Hunt recalled Thursday in his office at the city’s Public Safety Center.
“If you finish life and a career and you are not satisfied, you didn’t do your best.”
Thirty-two years after hoisting a state championship trophy, the 50-year-old Hunt is retiring knowing he gave it his all.
On Friday, Hunt walked out of the building as a retiree who served the city for 24 years.
When asked on Thursday what he will do next, leaning back in his chair behind a desk he had already cleared off, Hunt said he is going to take a few months off to decompress.
Why did he decide to retire? Hunt explained his father passed away at the age of 50. Hunt said he and his wife of 30 years, LaDonna, came up with a plan to make early retirement possible for him.
“The plan worked,” he said. “Most of the guys are not surprised that I’m doing this now.”
The Hunts will have things to keep them busy with two sons, ages 28 and 24, and their families.
The oldest son works as an information technology contractor with the U.S. Air Force. The youngest is serving in the Army. Hunt himself served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves from June 1988 to June 1996.
The journey
After high school, Hunt went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Arkansas University, his Master of Arts in organizational management from Ashford University, and is currently working on his doctoral degree in psychology, specializing in criminology and law studies with the University of the Rockies.
Asked how he came about his career in law enforcement, Hunt smiled and said part of it occurred on a vacation.
“We were taking a trip down south and there was a state police car. No one passed the police car. I said ‘Whoa.’”
There were also a few men from Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township already in law enforcement which Hunt said were mentors to him.
One of those who helped guide him was the late Ray Benn, a former Illinois state trooper and the city inspector.
“Ray kept me level-headed and kept me positive. He said I had the drive and taught me I could do anything I wanted to do,” Hunt said.
Even now there are several from Pembroke and Hopkins Park in law enforcement, with Hunt rattling off a dozen names.
One of those names is Michael Sneed, who was on that state champion track and field team with Hunt.
Their careers have been connected, first with the Hopkins Park police department, then to the police academy and now Kankakee.
Prior to joining Kankakee’s department, Hunt worked for a year as a substance counselor at Brandon House and a year with the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Hunt joined Kankakee police on Feb. 24, 1997. He was promoted to sergeant in January 2007 followed by a lieutenant promotion in February 2011.
Hunt’s promotion to lieutenant marked the first time a black officer had achieved that rank since the early 1970s, when the late Henry Duval rose to that position. Duval, however, only served in an administrative role, rather than a supervisory post.
In July 2017, Hunt was promoted to deputy chief.
“Every time I thought about changing jobs, I got promoted,” Hunt said with a laugh. “It’s hard to believe 24 years have gone by.”
Making change
Back in 2003, Hunt along with four other black officers, filed a federal lawsuit arguing racial discrimination. The other officers were Joseph Baptist, Richard Brooks, Price Dumas and Lamont Upton.
A key theme in the lawsuit was the promotional exam given in 2001 to create the list from which officers are promoted to sergeant.
“We have concerns about how African-American officers are treated in Kankakee,” Missouri-based lawyer Christopher Bent told The Daily Journal back in 2005 as the trial started. “We want everyone treated fairly regardless of race.”
A victory for his clients is a victory for all black officers in the Kankakee department, according to Bent, who believes the discrimination extends to other black cops there.
Bent said his clients want officers of all races to enjoy the same opportunities in testing, promotions and assignments.
“My clients are not looking for anyone to give them a handout,” Bent said. “They just want a fair opportunity to compete for promotional opportunities now and in the future.”
Though a jury ruled in favor of the city, Hunt said there was good that came out of the case.
“A Blue Ribbon Commission was established to help bring the policy into the 21st century,” Hunt said.
He sees a diverse force that better represents all races and genders. Serving the community is the one common goal of the force.
“We all had the same desire, to serve the citizens of Kankakee,” Hunt said.
One of those groups Hunt likes serving are the students in Kankakee School District 111, which he has enjoyed doing for 20 years.
“It started with my two sons, then nieces and nephews, and cousins and then the children of people I know in the community,” Hunt said. “It is something I have been doing from the heart, which my grandmother said means the most.”
