“Deputy Chief Hunt has made a significant impact on the City of Kankakee; particularly among our youth. He has earned the respect of many throughout our community modeling his love of family, community and service. Over the past few years, he grew in his role and was only the second African American to hold the rank of Deputy Chief in the history of the police department. He is a trailblazer and I am proud he is ending his career healthy and on his own terms. He deserves to enjoy his retirement for a job well done," said Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong.

“Throughout his career, but especially during the last two years that I have worked with him, Deputy Chief Hunt has exemplified the character traits of devotion to duty, sincerity of purpose and a genuine concern for all. His exceptional and professional service to the City of Kankakee and its residents will certainly be missed,” said Police Chief Frank Kosman.