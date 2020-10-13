Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Jackie Mendez and Carlee Small have been sworn in as officers of the Kankakee Police Department.
Mendez is a Kankakee resident and graduated from Kankakee High School. She earned her Associate of Arts degree in criminal justice from Kankakee Community College and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Western Illinois University.
She has worked as a substitute teacher for Kankakee School District 111 and a corrections officer for the Kankakee County Sheriff’s office.
“I am excited to be given this opportunity to keep my community safe, and with having a young daughter, my goal is for her to see that as well,” Mendez said in a KPD news release. “I am thankful to our police department. I look forward to continue to build relationships here, and I would hope that community members will also confide in me. I also want to thank my family for their support in believing in me and pushing me to accomplish my goal.”
Small is a Momence resident and graduate of Momence High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice with a minor in sociology from Olivet Nazarene University.
She also completed an internship with the Bradley Police Department. Before accepting the position, Small worked as a correctional treatment officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections in Joliet.
“This opportunity hits close to home because I have always wanted to become a police officer and I am grateful for the opportunity,” Small said in the release. “I look forward to figuring out what my strengths and weaknesses are and to also interact with the community as well. I would like to thank my mom and my husband for supporting me in the career that I chose.”
KPD Chief Frank Kosman said that the department is continuing to recruit and encourages anyone interested in becoming an officer to apply.
“We believe both officers will be a great asset in our growing department,” he said.
Mayor Chastity Wells-Armstrong said they were a welcome addition to the force.
“I believe women can be successful in any career they choose,” Wells-Armstrong said. “I look forward to the contributions of these women as they work to build trust among residents, create partnerships throughout our community and gain skills that will assure their success.”
