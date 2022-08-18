KANKAKEE — Fortitude Community Outreach, the Kankakee-based homeless shelter, now finds itself on the brink of homelessness.

By a 6-2 vote at Tuesday’s Kankakee Planning Board meeting, commissioners rejected the needed change of zoning that would have paved the way for the organization to operate its shelter at 1284 S. Fourth Ave., the former site of the United Faith Pentecostal Church, on the city’s south side.

The homeless shelter organization now faces what only could be described as a last-ditch effort to get the Kankakee City Council to look past the vote of the plan board and reverse that decision.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

