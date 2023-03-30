KANKAKEE — A new school may soon be opening within Kankakee.
At the recent Kankakee Planning Board meeting, members unanimously approved a conditional use permit allowing for the operation of a phlebotomy vocational school in the 200 block of West Jeffery Street.
While phlebotomy is taught at Kankakee Community College, this private school will be operated by Kortesha Jones, of Kankakee, under the name J’s Medical Services.
Jones, a 2010 Kankakee High School graduate and a professional phlebotomist, will be leasing 244 W. Jeffery St. from Alma Vazquez, also of Kankakee, who owns the location along Jeffery which is directly west of the 3 Brothers mini-mart type grocery store.
Phlebotomy is the procedure in which a needle is used to draw blood. In addition to drawing blood, the school’s course will provide instruction on other tasks such as starting an IV.
Vazquez has owned the property since 2015. The site has most recently been a clothing store.
Jones said the school could handle up to 10 students per session. She anticipates conducting a morning session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an afternoon session from 3 to 7 p.m.
Each class session will meet three to four times per week. A course is expected to take nine weeks to complete.
She will be the primary instructor, but said the staff will grow based on the number of students.
The facility must be licensed by the state. She expects classes to begin sometime around early June. If all goes as hoped, Jones said additional sites could be added.
The property is located within the city’s 4th Ward. Fourth Ward Alderman Lance Marczak was at the hearing and voiced his support for the permit.
Jones’ mother, Latresa Carroll, of Bourbonnais, addressed the planning board and unsuccessfully attempted to fight back tears as she explained the obstacles her daughter has overcome and how proud she is of her.
“Don’t take away her dream,” she said to the board members regarding the permit request.
She said the business will be only a benefit to the community.
The matter must go to the Kankakee City Council for final approval.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.