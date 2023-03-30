Blood donations - copy (copy) (copy)

Individuals donate blood during a blood drive. A school may soon be coming to Kankakee that teaches the skill of phlebotomy.

 Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — A new school may soon be opening within Kankakee.

At the recent Kankakee Planning Board meeting, members unanimously approved a conditional use permit allowing for the operation of a phlebotomy vocational school in the 200 block of West Jeffery Street.

While phlebotomy is taught at Kankakee Community College, this private school will be operated by Kortesha Jones, of Kankakee, under the name J’s Medical Services.

