KANKAKEE — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a commercial business in the 1600 block of East Duane Boulevard on Friday morning.
Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said the call came in from BMHC Hide Co. at about 8:15 a.m., and fire crews were on scene for more than two hours.
The source of the fire in the three-story structure still was under review Friday afternoon. Damage does not appear to be extensive, but an estimate is not yet available, Schuldt said.
Schuldt said a box alarm was activated to bring in additional resources in case they were needed and also to handle other calls in the city.
According to its website, BMHC produces sow skins and partners with sausage companies to process and market their production.
BMHC’s corporate office is in Fort Worth, Texas.
